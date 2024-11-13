Halliburton to open new facilities in Namibia

Halliburton (HAL) will open new facilities in Namibia highlighting the importance of the country’s growing oil and gas industry. The facilities, which will support the company’s in-country operations, are located in Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Luderitz. With a combined footprint of 20,000 m, the facilities create a presence in the region. The Windhoek office will handle support services, while the Walvis Bay facility will focus on Cementing & Drilling Fluids services and warehousing. Swakopmund will house Sperry Drilling, Well Completions, Testing & Subsea, and Wireline & Perforating services. Luderitz will support Cementing and Wireline operations. Through these locations, Halliburton will deliver advanced technologies that include oilfield automation and remote operations, geosteering, measurement while drilling, and well testing to Namibia’s energy sector.

