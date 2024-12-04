Halliburton Launches Intelli Suite to Enhance Well Performance

Halliburton Company HAL, a leading oil and gas equipment and services provider, based in Houston, TX, has launched the Intelli suite of diagnostic well intervention wireline logging services. This suite is designed to empower operators with enhanced well insights, ultimately leading to increased production, extended asset life and a reduction in the overall cost of operations.

By combining advanced technologies with Halliburton's expertise, the Intelli suite provides a comprehensive solution for customers seeking to optimize their performance and improve operational efficiency.

HAL’s IntelliSat for Reservoir Insights

The IntelliSat pulsed-neutron logging service is at the heart of HAL’s Intelli suite, offering cutting-edge reservoir insights. This service is versatile enough to be used in both open-hole applications and after a well is completed. The suite plays a crucial role in improving recovery rates by detecting bypassed pay zones and offering detailed spectroscopy and KUTh measurements.

What sets IntelliSat apart from conventional sensors is its ability to deliver a more robust and efficient method for measuring reservoir saturation, monitoring fluid properties and conducting borehole diagnostics. With the ability to detect subtle variations in reservoir conditions, IntelliSat helps operators make more informed decisions, improving overall reservoir management. The suite’s advanced capabilities make this a game-changer in the oil and gas industry, ensuring that wells operate at its full potential.

HAL’s IntelliFlow for Production Logging

The IntelliFlow array production logging service significantly enhances reservoir insights by incorporating co-located fluid identification and flow rate sensors. This combination allows for the accurate profiling of production, ensuring that operators have a clear understanding of the well's dynamics.

IntelliFlow not only provides precision phase analysis but also delivers dynamic flow information that is critical for optimizing production and reducing operational costs. The suite’s compact design makes it a preferred choice for operators looking for a simpler and more efficient production logging solution. The IntelliFlow service supports enhanced well-intervention strategies, ensuring that operators can quickly identify and address issues that can hinder production efficiency.

HAL’s IntelliGuard for Casing Inspection

The IntelliGuard corrosion evaluation service represents the latest evolution in high-definition casing inspection technology. This service is designed to detect and quantify metal loss in up to seven concentric casings, pinpointing any damage that could lead to well integrity issues. By using IntelliGuard, operators can perform thorough casing evaluations without the need for costly and time-consuming well interventions.

With its high-definition imaging capabilities, IntelliGuard provides operators with an unparalleled view of the well’s structural integrity. The suite helps identify potential corrosion or damage early, allowing for preventative measures to be taken before significant problems arise. This capability helps operators extend the life of their assets, ultimately leading to a more cost-effective operation over time.

HAL’s IntelliScope for Leak Detection

The IntelliScope leak and flow diagnostic service is built to accurately locate leak sources and trace the flow paths in just one continuous operation. By examining both vertical and radial flow behind the pipe, this service ensures that even the smallest leaks can be detected and addressed swiftly. Unlike traditional leak detection methods, IntelliScope offers a highly efficient and accurate approach to diagnosing flow issues.

This leads to quicker resolution times and a reduction in the need for extensive interventions. The ability to accurately pinpoint leak sources and flow paths means operators can take corrective action before minor issues escalate into more significant problems.

HAL’s Integrating Intelli Suite Services for Maximum Efficiency

One of the most powerful features of Halliburton's Intelli suite is the ability to combine or use its services separately, depending on the needs of the operation. When integrated, the suite of services allows for the acquisition of comprehensive data in a single run, saving both time and costs.

By integrating the suite of services, HAL provides customers with a complete diagnostic well intervention package that delivers actionable insights and increased operational efficiency. Whether operators are focused on improving well performance, reducing maintenance costs or increasing production rates, the Intelli suite offers a highly customizable solution to meet specific needs.

HAL’s Expert Support for Superior Results

HAL’s Intelli suite of services is backed by its global network of geoscientists and production experts, ensuring that customers have access to cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise. This support is crucial for helping operators maximize production and improve efficiency across the lifespan of their wells. The Intelli suite is designed with versatility in mind, enabling customers to use individual services or integrate those as a comprehensive solution. This flexibility ensures that HAL can meet the unique challenges of each well, offering tailored interventions that optimize the performance of every asset.

Overall, the Intelli suite of diagnostic well intervention services represents a significant advancement in oil and gas technology. With the Intelli suite of services, HAL has been setting new standards in well intervention and production optimization. By offering advanced diagnostic tools, improved efficiency and cost-effective solutions, HAL helps operators across the globe increase production, extend asset life and reduce the cost of operations. As the energy industry continues to grow, HAL’s Intelli suite ensures that operators are equipped with the tools and insights needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

