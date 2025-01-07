Halliburton (HAL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Halliburton (HAL) ended the recent trading session at $27.75, demonstrating a +0.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators witnessed a loss of 4.88% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.62% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Halliburton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 22, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.65 billion, reflecting a 1.62% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.82% lower within the past month. Right now, Halliburton possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Halliburton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

One should further note that HAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.