Halliburton (HAL) and Core Labs Join Forces on Digital Rock

Halliburton Company HAL and Core Laboratories Inc. CLB announced a strategic collaboration in the United States that promises to transform the delivery time of cutting-edge comprehensive digital rock data solutions. This partnership aims to compress the timeline from months to mere weeks, even while full petrophysical laboratory measurements are in progress.

Let’s delve deep into the intricacies of this collaboration, exploring how it will reshape the industry and provide unprecedented benefits for the U.S. clients.

The Power of Collaboration

This partnership combines Core Labs’ industry-leading expertise in reservoir description and optimization technologies with Halliburton's specialization in pore-scale digital rock analysis. The result is a seamless integration of best-in-class digital rock characterization at nano, micro and macro levels.

This integration allows the U.S. clients to run pore-scale simulations simultaneously with physical laboratory experiments, revolutionizing the accuracy and innovation of digital rock characterization workflows.

Core Labs’ Enthusiasm

According to Alastair Crombie, vice president, Reservoir Description at CLB, "Core Labs is excited about this collaboration with Halliburton's digital rock services. Leveraging both Halliburton's and Core Labs’ advanced techniques, we can deliver innovative and comprehensive digital rock characterization solutions that set us apart in the industry."

Empowering Experts

One of the most remarkable aspects of this collaboration is its ability to empower petrophysicists, engineers and geologists. Traditional laboratory measurements often take months to complete, causing delays in reservoir characterization models.

The collaboration with CLB will enable reservoir characterization experts to gain earlier critical insights into their assets, significantly reducing inherent risks and uncertainties.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Consortium

In 2023, Halliburton joined CLB's Carbon Capture and Sequestration Consortium, further solidifying its commitment to innovation in digital rock analysis and petrophysical measurements. This consortium allows technical teams from member companies to share expertise and datasets related to digital rock analysis and petrophysical measurements. The shared knowledge enables the development of innovative workflows that expedite the analysis timeline for quantifying the potential of CO2 trapping, a critical need considering the short permit deadlines set by the Environmental Protection Agency for domestic carbon storage projects.

Conclusion

The collaboration between Halliburton and CLB is set to usher in a new era in the oil and gas industry. By combining their expertise and resources, these two industry giants are on the cusp of revolutionizing digital rock data solutions. The U.S. clients can look forward to faster, and more accurate and innovative reservoir characterization workflows, all thanks to this partnership.

