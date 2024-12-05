Halfords Group PLC Rewards Executives with Share Grants

Halfords (GB:HFD) has released an update.

Halfords Group PLC recently announced significant share grants to its top executives under the Performance Share and Restricted Share Plans. CEO Graham Stapleton, CFO Johanna Hartley, and other senior leaders received substantial allocations of shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to rewarding its leadership at a price of £1.481 per share. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, signaling a strategic move to align management interests with shareholder value.

