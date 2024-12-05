Haleon PLC Announces Strategic Board Changes

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced a shift in its board structure following Pfizer’s reduction in stake, with David Denton stepping down and Bláthnaid Bergin joining as an independent Non-Executive Director. Bergin, currently CFO of J Sainsbury, brings extensive financial expertise from her roles in various consumer-focused companies. This change is expected to bolster Haleon’s strategic and operational planning capabilities.

