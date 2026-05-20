HAL Unveils Next-Generation Solution for Challenging Reservoirs

Halliburton HAL, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company, has unveiled its latest innovation in subsurface reservoir evaluation, the Xaminer Deep Testing logging service, an advanced solution designed to complement the Reservoir Xaminer formation testing service. Engineered in collaboration with operators confronting increasingly complex reservoir challenges, this breakthrough service enables early identification of producibility and reservoir boundaries, offering actionable insights before old drill stem testing.

The Xaminer Deep Testing service addresses heterogeneous, laminated, stacked and varying permeability formations, empowering operators to optimize well planning and accelerate decision-making processes. By integrating operator expertise with Halliburton’s extensive technology, the service provides comprehensive fluid characterization, reservoir connectivity assessment and potential evaluation in a single deployment.

Comprehensive Reservoir Analysis in a Single Run

The Xaminer Deep Testing service leverages an all-inclusive tool string configuration, delivering both near-wellbore and far-field insight. This unified approach eliminates the need for multiple interventions, significantly reducing operational risk while maximizing reservoir understanding. By combining high-resolution pressure measurements, extended investigation radius and multizone capability, operators gain unprecedented clarity on reservoir behavior.

This single-run integration allows for faster, data-driven decisions that streamline well design and enhance development efficiency. Operators can confidently plan completions and future production strategies with a full understanding of fluid distribution and boundary dynamics, ensuring that early-stage decisions align with long-term asset optimization.

Advanced Technology for Complex Reservoirs

The Xaminer Deep Testing service excels in challenging formations, including low-permeability reservoirs, laminated structures and stacked intervals, where conventional testing methods often fall short. Its extended radius of investigation ensures far-field data capture, while high-resolution pressure sensors provide precise measurements critical for multiphase flow analysis.

Multizone capability enables simultaneous evaluation of multiple intervals, providing operators with a holistic view of reservoir connectivity and compartmentalization. This capacity is particularly valuable in heterogeneous reservoirs, where fluid communication between zones can significantly impact production strategies.

Seamless Integration With Digital Reservoir Workflows

The Xaminer Deep Testing logging service is fully compatible with Halliburton’s digital reservoir evaluation platforms, facilitating real-time data processing and interpretation. This integration allows operators to make confident, earlier decisions, optimizing well placement, completion design and reservoir development.

By leveraging digital workflows, operators benefit from improved subsurface clarity, accelerated decision cycles and maximized asset value. The service ensures that complex reservoir dynamics are quantified and understood with precision, enabling cost-effective and efficient reservoir management.

Enhanced Decision-Making Through High-Resolution Insights

One of the core advantages of the Xaminer Deep Testing service is its ability to deliver high-resolution pressure measurements that capture subtle variations in reservoir behavior. These measurements enable accurate identification of fluid contacts, boundaries and reservoir heterogeneities, which are critical for defining optimal production strategies.

By providing near real-time insights, operators can proactively implement adjustments to completion and stimulation designs, avoiding costly delays and improving the efficiency of production operations. The service supports integrated reservoir management, enhancing collaboration between drilling, reservoir engineering and production teams.

Operator Collaboration and Expertise Integration

The success of the Xaminer Deep Testing service lies in its operator-driven development process. Halliburton worked closely with operators to ensure the technology meets the practical demands of complex reservoir environments. This collaboration results in a service tailored to real-world challenges, where early-stage reservoir evaluation can dramatically influence asset economics and operational success.

Chris Tevis, vice president of Wireline and Perforating at Halliburton, mentioned that the service provides clarity for multiple intervals, enabling operators to reduce execution risk and make timely, informed decisions. This alignment between technology and operational requirements ensures that the Xaminer Deep Testing service delivers actionable intelligence that drives measurable outcomes.

Maximizing Asset Value Through Integrated Testing

The Xaminer Deep Testing logging service is designed to maximize the value of complex reservoirs. By providing early insights into fluid types, reservoir boundaries and connectivity, operators can make informed decisions that optimize field development strategies and production efficiency.

The combination of integrated tool string design, high-resolution measurement capabilities and digital workflow compatibility ensures that operators gain a complete understanding of reservoir potential in a single intervention. This innovative approach reduces reliance on multiple testing campaigns, shortens decision timelines and supports sustainable asset growth.

Conclusion: Transforming Reservoir Evaluation

The launch of Halliburton’s Xaminer Deep Testing logging service represents a significant advancement in reservoir characterization technology. By addressing the challenges of complex, heterogeneous reservoirs and integrating digital workflows, the service empowers operators to make earlier, more confident decisions, optimize well planning and enhance production outcomes.

Operators seeking to unlock full reservoir potential now have access to a solution that combines precision, speed and actionable insights, setting a new standard for formation testing and subsurface evaluation. Halliburton continues to redefine reservoir intelligence by delivering services that maximize asset value, minimize operational risk and accelerate development timelines.

HAL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, HAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ and Diamondback Energy FANG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APA Corporation is valued at $14.19 billion. It is an independent exploration and production company engaged in developing oil and natural gas assets across the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. APA Corporation focuses on disciplined capital spending and operational efficiency to strengthen production growth and shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources is valued at $101.83 billion. The company is one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with a diversified portfolio that includes crude oil, natural gas and oil sands operations. Canadian Natural Resources’ long-life, low-decline asset base supports stable cash flows and enables it to maintain a strong dividend profile.

Diamondback Energy is valued at $57.84 billion. It is a leading independent oil and gas company primarily operating in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas. Diamondback Energy is recognized for its low-cost production model, strong free cash flow generation and focus on enhancing shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

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