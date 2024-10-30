News & Insights

Stocks

Haitong Securities Faces Major Asset Impairments in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co., a major player in the Chinese financial sector, announced substantial asset impairments totaling RMB859.57 million for the third quarter of 2024. The company attributed these losses to credit impairments and other asset devaluations across various financial instruments, significantly impacting their earnings. This move reflects Haitong’s efforts to address credit risks and optimize asset management amid changing market conditions.

For further insights into HK:6837 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.