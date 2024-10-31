Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Plan Merger

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co. and Guotai Junan Securities Co. are moving forward with a proposed merger and share exchange, although none of the required conditions for the merger have been met yet. The companies have been granted an extension to finalize and dispatch their joint circular, now due by November 22, 2024, as they work on updating expert reports and addressing regulatory queries. This merger could create significant opportunities in the financial markets as both companies continue to actively pursue the necessary approvals.

