News & Insights

Stocks

Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Plan Merger

October 31, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co. and Guotai Junan Securities Co. are moving forward with a proposed merger and share exchange, although none of the required conditions for the merger have been met yet. The companies have been granted an extension to finalize and dispatch their joint circular, now due by November 22, 2024, as they work on updating expert reports and addressing regulatory queries. This merger could create significant opportunities in the financial markets as both companies continue to actively pursue the necessary approvals.

For further insights into HK:6837 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.