Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Announce Merger Plans

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.
Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities are moving forward with a proposed merger and share exchange, which includes a major transaction and specific mandates for issuing A and H shares. The joint circular detailing the merger and other key information will be sent to shareholders, who are advised to review it carefully before casting their votes. This merger represents a significant development in the financial sector, potentially impacting stockholders and market dynamics.
