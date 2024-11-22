Hainan Meilan Airport Plans Key Board Appointments

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company (HK:0357) has released an update.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024, to discuss key board appointments and re-elections. The agenda includes approving new and existing directors and supervisors, impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance. Investors keen on corporate governance and leadership changes might find these decisions crucial for assessing future company performance.

