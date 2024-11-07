Hain Celestial Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Organic Sales Slip Y/Y

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN has posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with the top line declining year over year but surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line was flat year over year and missed the consensus mark.



However, in the fiscal first quarter, Hain Celestial made notable strides by building on the groundwork laid during its foundational year, focusing on refining its portfolio and streamlining operations to bolster its gross margin. The company’s growth strategy is supported by marketing investments in essential brands, a focus on effective commercial execution and efforts to expand across channels to boost product availability and brand awareness.



Through revenue growth management, working capital optimization and productivity enhancements, Hain Celestial aims to generate additional resources for reinvestment in the business, ultimately working toward sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

More on Hain Celestial’s Q1 Results

HAIN posted an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 2 cents.



Net sales of $394.6 million beat the consensus estimate of $393 million. The top line declined 7.2% year over year. Organic sales fell 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The decline in organic net sales was driven by a 4-point drop in the volume/mix and a 1-point reduction in price.



The adjusted gross profit was $81.9 million, which fell 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 20.8%.



SG&A expenses were $71.3 million, down from $77.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $22.4 million, down from $24.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.7%, flat year over year. We had expected an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 30 bps to 6%.

HAIN’s Q1 Revenue & Profit Insights by Segments

Net sales in the North America segment tumbled 11.1% from the year-ago quarter to $231.1 million. Segmental organic net sales decreased 6% year over year due to lower snack sales. This decline was expected as a major promotional event was shifted from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Meal prep sales declined, partially offset by growth in beverages. We had expected North America’s sales to fall 9.5% to $235.3 million in the reported quarter.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $12.5 million, down from $18.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin dropped 180 basis points to 5.4% in the quarter from 7.2% in the year-ago quarter.



The International segment’s net sales fell 0.9% from the year-ago quarter to $163.5 million. Segmental organic net sales declined 3% year over year due to lower sales in meal prep, and baby & kids. We had anticipated the segment’s organic sales to dip 4% in the reported quarter.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $20.4 million, up from $17.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter expanded 190 bps to 12.5%.

HAIN’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Debt & Equity Overview

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $56.9 million, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) of $732.8 million, and total shareholders’ equity of $963.7 million.



Net cash used in operating activities was $10.8 million and the free cash outflow was $17 million in the quarter under review.



What Lies Ahead for Hain Celestial?

For fiscal 2025, management expects organic net sales growth to be flat or better. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise in the mid-single digits and the gross margin is anticipated to increase at least 125 basis points. The company anticipates generating at least $60 million in free cash flow for the year.



Hain Celestial’s shares have gained 8.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.7% decline.

