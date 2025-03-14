Hain Celestial Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.25, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average has decreased by 24.7% from the previous average price target of $8.30.

The standing of Hain Celestial Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Goldman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $6.00 $9.00 Anthony Vendetti Maxim Group Lowers Buy $10.00 $15.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $6.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Neutral $4.50 $7.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $7.00 $9.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Discovering Hain Celestial Group: A Closer Look

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

Hain Celestial Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hain Celestial Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Hain Celestial Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

