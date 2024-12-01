Hagiwara Electric Hits Record Sales Despite Profit Decline

Hagiwara Electric Holdings Co (JP:7467) has released an update.

Hagiwara Electric Holdings Co. reported a record high in net sales, reaching ¥131.7 billion, driven by new transactions and demand for production facilities. However, profits declined due to changes in sales composition, increased expenses, and foreign exchange losses, leading to a downward revision in earnings forecasts.

