Hagiwara Electric Hits Record Sales Despite Profit Decline

December 01, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Hagiwara Electric Holdings Co (JP:7467) has released an update.

Hagiwara Electric Holdings Co. reported a record high in net sales, reaching ¥131.7 billion, driven by new transactions and demand for production facilities. However, profits declined due to changes in sales composition, increased expenses, and foreign exchange losses, leading to a downward revision in earnings forecasts.

