Hafnia Announces Ex-Dividend Dates for Shares

December 05, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Hafnia (HAFN) has released an update.

Hafnia Limited has announced that its shares will trade ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange starting December 5, 2024, and on the New York Stock Exchange from December 6, 2024. The company, a prominent player in the shipping industry, manages around 200 vessels and provides comprehensive shipping services globally.

