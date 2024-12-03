Haemonetics To Sell Its Whole Blood Assets To GVS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics (HAE) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its whole blood assets to GVS. The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of up to $67.1 million, which includes $44.6 million upfront and up to $22.5 million in contingent earn-outs over the next four years. GVS will acquire Haemonetics' complete portfolio of whole blood collection, processing and filtration solutions, along with Haemonetics' manufacturing facility in Covina, California, and related equipment and assets located at Haemonetics' manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this transaction for general corporate purposes and additional investments in growth initiatives.

