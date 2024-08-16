Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Launch VASCADE MVP XL in US

Haemonetics Corporation HAE recently announced the full market release of its VASCADE MVP XL — a mid-bore venous closure system. The VASCADE MVP XL system will now be available to U.S. hospitals as the newest addition to the company’s VASCADE portfolio of vascular closure systems.

With the full market release underway and an ongoing clinical trial program, the company is well-positioned to broaden the indications for the VASCADE MVP XL system to even larger access points. The latest development is expected to help Haemonetics grab opportunities in the growing vascular closure solutions space.

About VASCADE MVP XL System

The VASCADE MVP XL system provides a robust closure solution for procedures requiring 10-12F sheaths (up to 15F in outer diameter) by utilizing 58% more collagen and a larger disc than the VASCADE MVP system. The system provides closure solutions for procedures, such as cryoablation or Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) and Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC).

VASCADE MVP XL was available in a limited market release as of June 2024. Since then, the system has been used by approximately 80 physicians at more than 30 hospitals across multiple types of procedures.

More on the News

After the positive feedback during the limited market release, Haemonetics is optimistic about the availability of VASCADE MVP XL to physicians at all U.S. hospitals as soon as possible.

The VASCADE MVP XL system will complement the company’s Interventional Technologies portfolio.

Haemonetics' current VASCADE portfolio also includes the VASCADE system, designed for small-bore femoral arterial and venous closure with standard 5-6/7F procedural sheaths, and the VASCADE MVP system, designed for mid-bore multi-access femoral venous closure with 6-12F ID procedural sheaths.

Industry Prospects

Per a Precedence Research report, the global vascular closure devices market size was valued at $1.75 billion in 2023and is predicted to reach $3.30 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.55% during the period. The potential rise in demand can be attributed to increasing rates of cardiovascular diseases, a surge in operations involving catheterization and a growing need for less invasive treatments.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hence, Haemonatics’ expansion to the VASCADE portfolio of vascular closure systems is well-timed.

Other Recent Developments

In July 2024, Haemonetics received CE Mark certification and the first commercial European procedures for SavvyWire — a pre-shaped pressure guidewire. The SavvyWire guidewire comes with a sensor-guided 3-in-1 solution for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI). The certification for the SavvyWire guidewire is a key step in the company’s strategy for international expansion.

In April 2024, Haemonatics received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the TEG 6s hemostasis analyzer system Global Hemostasis-HN assay cartridge. HAE’s cartridge-based TEG 6s system provides clinicians with complete information about a patient's coagulation profile, accelerating patient care.

Earlier in April, Haemonetics completed the acquisition of privately-held Chicago-based Attune Medical, which is the manufacturer of the ensoETM proactive esophageal cooling device. This acquisition is expected to increase Haemonetics’ revenues by $35 million.

Price Performance

Year to date, shares of HAE have lost 13.5% against the industry’s 5.8% growth.

