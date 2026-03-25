Haemonetics Becomes Oversold (HAE)

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 29.2, after changing hands as low as $55.115 per share. By comparison, the current RSI reading of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 38.3. A bullish investor could look at HAE's 29.2 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAE shares:
Looking at the chart above, HAE's low point in its 52 week range is $47.315 per share, with $87.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.93.
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