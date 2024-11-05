Hackett Group price target raised to $30 from $29 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Hackett Group (HCKT) to $30 from $29 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat and above-consensus guidance. The company is positioning itself as an AI consultancy with its AI XPLR platform, while its acquisition of LeewayHertz in September adds AI implementation capabilities that should convert ideation meetings into implementation projects in Q4 and and accelerate throughout 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

