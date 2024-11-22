H2G Green Limited’s 25th AGM Highlights

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

H2G Green Limited held its 25th Annual General Meeting, chaired by Non-Executive Chairman Mak Yen-Chen Andrew, where shareholders were invited to engage in a Q&A session. Despite the opportunity, no questions were raised by shareholders during the AGM. The company had previously addressed inquiries from the Securities Investors Association regarding their annual report.

For further insights into SG:5AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.