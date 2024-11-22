News & Insights

H2G Green Limited’s 25th AGM Highlights

November 22, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited held its 25th Annual General Meeting, chaired by Non-Executive Chairman Mak Yen-Chen Andrew, where shareholders were invited to engage in a Q&A session. Despite the opportunity, no questions were raised by shareholders during the AGM. The company had previously addressed inquiries from the Securities Investors Association regarding their annual report.

