H2G Green Limited Announces Rights Issue with CPF Restrictions

November 20, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited has announced a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 1,415,284,092 warrants. However, CPFIS investors are currently restricted from using their CPF Funds to participate in the initial warrant allotment and purchase, although they can use these funds to pay the exercise price once the warrants are exercised. Investors should consult their CPF agent banks for further guidance on the terms and conditions.

