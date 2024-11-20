H2G Green Limited Announces Rights Issue with CPF Restrictions

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

H2G Green Limited has announced a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 1,415,284,092 warrants. However, CPFIS investors are currently restricted from using their CPF Funds to participate in the initial warrant allotment and purchase, although they can use these funds to pay the exercise price once the warrants are exercised. Investors should consult their CPF agent banks for further guidance on the terms and conditions.

For further insights into SG:5AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.