H World price target lowered to $48 from $53 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered the firm’s price target on H World (HTHT) to $48 from $53 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA that fell below expectation, primarily driven by larger than expected RevPAR declines. For FY25, the firm now forecasts year-over-year revenue growth of 5%, down from a 7% prior view, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 14%, down from 15% forecast previously, driving its lowered price target
