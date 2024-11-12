News & Insights

H-FARM Plans Capital Raise to Boost Growth

H-Farm SpA (IT:FARM) has released an update.

H-FARM S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has confirmed Sandro Marcello Geretto as director and approved plans to potentially raise up to 15 million euros to support its growth strategies. This capital increase aims to address the shortage of facilities, particularly for university students, enhancing the company’s development potential.

