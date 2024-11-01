News & Insights

Stocks

GXO Logistics Awaits CMA Decision on Wincanton Acquisition

November 01, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from GXO Logistics ( (GXO) ).

GXO’s acquisition of Wincanton plc faces a potential Phase 2 investigation by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) unless a resolution is reached by mid-November 2024. Despite this regulatory hurdle, GXO is engaging positively with the CMA and remains optimistic about obtaining clearance. Meanwhile, both companies will continue to operate independently until the review concludes.

See more data about GXO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.