GXO Logistics Awaits CMA Decision on Wincanton Acquisition

GXO’s acquisition of Wincanton plc faces a potential Phase 2 investigation by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) unless a resolution is reached by mid-November 2024. Despite this regulatory hurdle, GXO is engaging positively with the CMA and remains optimistic about obtaining clearance. Meanwhile, both companies will continue to operate independently until the review concludes.

