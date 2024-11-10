GWA Group Boosts Director’s Performance Rights

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited has announced a significant increase in unvested performance rights for Director Urs Meyerhans, reflecting a boost in his stake through the Meyerhans Super Fund. With a new total of 2,072,527 unvested performance rights, investors may find this development noteworthy in evaluating the company’s leadership incentives.

