News & Insights

Stocks

GWA Group Appoints Brett Draffen as New Director

November 05, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited has announced the appointment of Brett Draffen as a director, effective from November 4, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Draffen currently holds no securities in the company. This development is part of GWA Group’s ongoing corporate governance practices, keeping stakeholders informed about leadership changes.

For further insights into AU:GWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.