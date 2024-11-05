GWA Group Appoints Brett Draffen as New Director

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited has announced the appointment of Brett Draffen as a director, effective from November 4, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Draffen currently holds no securities in the company. This development is part of GWA Group’s ongoing corporate governance practices, keeping stakeholders informed about leadership changes.

