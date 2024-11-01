Guzman y Gomez Director Alters Shareholding Interests

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. (AU:GYG) has released an update.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Steven Marks, who has offloaded 13,000 options in an off-market transfer, raising $234,000. This adjustment in director’s interest reveals the ongoing financial maneuvers within the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market performance.

