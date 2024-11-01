Guzman y Gomez Director Adjusts Shareholding

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. (AU:GYG) has released an update.

Guzman y Gomez Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Gaetano Alfred Gerrard Russo reducing his holding by 13,000 ordinary shares through an off-market transfer valued at $234,000. Russo now holds a total of 6,084,500 ordinary shares and maintains his 70,750 options. This update is likely to interest investors monitoring shareholding patterns and director ownership in the company.

