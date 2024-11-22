News & Insights

Gushengtang Holdings to Initiate HK$200 Million Share Buyback

November 22, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Gushengtang Holdings Limited (HK:2273) has released an update.

Gushengtang Holdings Limited has announced a share repurchase initiative, utilizing a mandate to buy back up to 10% of its shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and demonstrating confidence in its long-term prospects. The proposed buyback, capped at HK$200 million, will be funded by the company’s internal resources and is subject to market conditions. This move reflects the company’s stable financial position and commitment to growth.

