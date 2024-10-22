Guru Organic Energy achieves 69% growth on Amazon Prime Day 2024

GURU Organic Energy (GUROF) announce growth in the United States during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Building on the successful launch of its GURU Zero line on Amazon in September, the brand achieved strong gains in both sales and units sold, reinforcing its position as a leader in the organic energy drink market. During Prime Day, GURU posted a 69% increase in sales over last year, setting a new record. GURU’s outstanding performance led to front page visibility in several key energy drink categories, including clean, natural, and zero-sugar energy drinks. Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, commented: “Our performance on Amazon Prime Day reflects the growing momentum of our GURU Zero lineup in the U.S. since its launch. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier energy drink options, and our zero-sugar products resonate strongly with those looking for clean, organic alternatives without artificial sweeteners. We’re thrilled by the positive response from U.S. consumers and remain committed to expanding our reach in this fast-growing market.”

