Guotai Junan Securities Plans Merger and Share Placement

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 13, 2024, to discuss and approve a proposed merger and share placement with Haitong Securities. This move aims to comply with regulatory requirements and includes a detailed plan for share exchanges, asset transfers, and profit distribution. Investors are keenly watching these developments, which could significantly impact the company’s market presence.

For further insights into HK:2611 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.