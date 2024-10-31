News & Insights

Guotai Junan Securities Merger with Haitong Update

October 31, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities have announced a delay in their proposed merger and share exchange, with the joint circular now set to be dispatched by November 22, 2024. This merger, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, is a significant move in the Chinese securities market. Investors are watching closely as both companies work to fulfill the necessary conditions for the merger to proceed.

