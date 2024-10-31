Guotai Junan Securities Merger with Haitong Update

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities have announced a delay in their proposed merger and share exchange, with the joint circular now set to be dispatched by November 22, 2024. This merger, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, is a significant move in the Chinese securities market. Investors are watching closely as both companies work to fulfill the necessary conditions for the merger to proceed.

For further insights into HK:2611 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.