Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Merger Announcement

November 21, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities have announced a proposed merger and share exchange, along with a specific mandate for issuing A and H shares. The joint circular, which includes detailed merger information and recommendations, will be dispatched to shareholders on November 22, 2024. Shareholders are advised to review the circular carefully before voting on the merger and associated transactions.

