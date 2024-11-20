News & Insights

Guotai Junan and Haitong Securities Merger Progress

November 20, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities have announced significant progress in their proposed merger, as the Chinese authorities have cleared the anti-trust review process and approved the merger plan. This strategic move includes a share exchange and fundraising efforts, designed to strengthen their market positions. More updates on the merger will follow as conditions are further satisfied.

