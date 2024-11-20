Gunma Bank Strengthens Governance and Reduces Shareholdings

Gunma Bank (JP:8334) has released an update.

The Gunma Bank is focusing on enhancing its corporate governance to improve asset soundness and profitability, while aiming for greater transparency and efficiency in its operations. The bank has been progressively reducing its cross-shareholdings to boost capital efficiency and comply with international regulations, achieving a significant reduction by March 2024. This strategic approach is designed to strengthen its financial position and align with shareholder interests.

