Gullewa Limited Announces Key Resolutions for AGM

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.

Gullewa Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Kevin Howland-Rose as a director and the approval of options for him. Shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, with the company’s Chair intending to support all resolutions unless circumstances change.

