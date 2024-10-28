Gullewa Limited Announces Key Resolutions for AGM

Gullewa Limited (AU:GUL) has released an update.

Gullewa Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Kevin Howland-Rose as a director and the approval of options for him. Shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, with the company’s Chair intending to support all resolutions unless circumstances change.

