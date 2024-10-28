Gulfport Energy reinstated with a Neutral at BofA

BofA reinstated coverage of Gulfport Energy (GPOR) with a Neutral rating and $164 price target The SMID cap gas leveraged E&P produces 1,050 mmcfed, making it “one of the smaller natural gas E&Ps in our coverage,” the analyst tells investors. The firm estimates the company has about 12 years of inventory, inline with peers, and while it says Gulfport has “quality assets and management,” BofA sees limited potential upside to the stock after share outperformance in 2023.

