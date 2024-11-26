Gulfport Energy Enhances Stock Buyback with Repurchase

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gulfport Energy ( (GPOR) ) just unveiled an update.

Gulfport Energy Corporation has announced a strategic move to repurchase 150,000 shares of its common stock from Silver Point Capital at a slight discount, enhancing its existing $1 billion stock buyback initiative. This transaction, valued at around $26.3 million, is set to close on December 2, 2024, reducing the program’s remaining capacity to $441.7 million while continuing to bolster shareholder value.

