Gulfport Energy Enhances Stock Buyback with Repurchase

November 26, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Gulfport Energy ( (GPOR) ) just unveiled an update.

Gulfport Energy Corporation has announced a strategic move to repurchase 150,000 shares of its common stock from Silver Point Capital at a slight discount, enhancing its existing $1 billion stock buyback initiative. This transaction, valued at around $26.3 million, is set to close on December 2, 2024, reducing the program’s remaining capacity to $441.7 million while continuing to bolster shareholder value.

