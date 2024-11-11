News & Insights

Gulf Marine Services Receives Share Distribution Update

Gulf Marine Services (GB:GMS) has released an update.

Gulf Marine Services has received a notification from Seafox International Limited regarding the sixth distribution of its shares to Seafox shareholders, confirming it is not a sale. This move is part of an ongoing dividend in specie strategy that will continue in the coming weeks, potentially impacting the shareholding landscape of Gulf Marine Services.

