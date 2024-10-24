Gulf Keystone Petroleum Announces Interim Dividend Details

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GB:GKP) has released an update.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has declared a $20 million interim dividend, translating to 9.216 US cents per share, set to be paid on October 31, 2024. Shareholders opting for GBP will receive 7.113 pence per share, with the conversion based on a rate of $1:£0.7718. This announcement may attract investors looking for dividend income and currency conversion opportunities.

