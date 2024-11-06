Guild Mortgage reports Q3 EPS 51c, consensus 50c

Reports Q3 revenue $224.1M, consensus $303.9M. “I am pleased to report that our third quarter results demonstrate continued positive momentum, reflecting the successful execution of our strategy to invest in our growth through the downturn,” stated Terry Schmidt, CEO. “We are now realizing robust growth through a combination of our recent acquisitions and impressive organic recruiting efforts, attracting high-quality team members who enhance our ability to serve our clients and create customers for life. In the quarter, we achieved $6.9 billion in origination volume, which was up 6% sequentially and up 59% from the prior year, and contributed to the originations segment showing profitable results. Our focus on achieving profitable, long-term market share gains, along with our balanced business model of originations and servicing, positions us for success throughout macroeconomic environments. We are confident in our platform, products and people, and anticipate seeing enhanced production from our expanded origination network over time, while we will remain disciplined in order to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GHLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.