Guidewire Software, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.95 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $16.76 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Guidewire Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.1 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $356.6 million from $291.5 million last year.

Guidewire Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $315 - $321 mln

For the full year 2026, the company expects total revenue between $1,385 million and $1,405 million.

