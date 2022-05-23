Guidewire (GWRE) Market Place Includes Ghost Draft Accelerator

Guidewire Software GWRE announced that GhostDraft’s new validated accelerator for PolicyCenter users was available in the Guidewire marketplace.

GhostDraft designs end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platforms for insurers. It empowers insurers to transform communications and reduce compliance risk at the same time.

GhostDraft’s integration with PolicyCenter will help build lasting relationships with policyholders, and increase their efficiency and agility.

Benefits of GhostDraft’s Accelerator

With GhostDraft's accelerator, insurers may quickly develop customized manuscript endorsements using a robust Microsoft Word-like environment within PolicyCenter. This, in turn, enables users to maintain consistent formatting and ultimately optimize the manuscript process.

Users can take advantage of more than 10 lines of pre-configured ISO template libraries, which help insurers gain real-time ISO updates as well as accelerate speed to market.

The solution also allows insurers' IT staff to focus on more important tasks, while empowering non-technical individuals to manage customized omnichannel documents on a large scale.

By enhancing customer experiences, a company can witness rising profitability and a lesser need to spend on advertisement budgets.

On May 17, 2022, GuideWire announced its partnership with Fenris Digital. The partnership was aimed at integrating Fenris’ insurance data sourcing accelerator with PolicyCenter to improve customer experience through analytics and machine learning. This bodes well with the current partnership between Guidewire and GhostDraft.

San Mateo, CA-based Guidewire provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. The company's solutions help reduce risk via increased productivity, bringing speed to market, digital engagement and simplifying IT infrastructure.



Guidewire InsurancePlatform is a P&C industry platform deployed by providing Guidewire Cloud joining software, services and partner ecosystem to customers’ businesses.



Further, the company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire InsuranceNow, which provide solutions to support the entire insurance lifecycle, including product definition, distribution, underwriting, policy-holder services and claim management.

