Guggenheim Upgrades Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Sirius XM Holdings (NasdaqGS:SIRI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.94% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is $3.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 83.94% from its latest reported closing price of $23.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is 9,897MM, an increase of 11.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.05%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.54% to 482,243K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 132,878K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,682K shares , representing an increase of 72.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 213.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 72,025K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,369K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 17,794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing an increase of 95.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 1,644.22% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 15,032K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing an increase of 98.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 3,653.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,961K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,199K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 64.41% over the last quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

