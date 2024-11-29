Guardian Metal Resources Reports Voting Rights and Nevada Projects

Golden Metal Resources Plc (GB:GMET) has released an update.

Guardian Metal Resources plc has announced a total of 119,362,385 voting rights as of November 29, 2024, for its ordinary shares, allowing shareholders to gauge their interests under FCA’s rules. The company is actively developing several mineral projects in Nevada, including the advanced Pilot Mountain project and promising exploration sites like the Garfield Project, which shows potential for high-grade copper, silver, and gold mineralization.

