Guangzhou Baiyunshan’s Strategic Asset Disposal Unveiled

October 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company (HK:0874) has released an update.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings has entered into a significant transaction involving the disposal of accounts receivable worth RMB1 billion with Industrial Securities Asset Management. This transaction, when combined with previous similar transactions, surpasses the 5% threshold set by Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, thus requiring disclosure. The move signals the company’s strategic financial management and could impact investor interest in its stock.

