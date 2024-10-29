Guangdong Land Reports Revenue Surge Amid Losses

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (HK:0124) has released an update.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited reported a 207.5% surge in revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, driven by increased property sales, yet faced a significant loss of HK$191 million due to fair value losses on investment properties and reduced gains from property disposals. The company’s gross profit fell by 31.1%, reflecting a shift in the profitability of delivered projects compared to the prior year. Despite these challenges, no further impairments were recorded, indicating a stable asset outlook.

For further insights into HK:0124 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.