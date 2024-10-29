News & Insights

Stocks

Guangdong Land Reports Revenue Surge Amid Losses

October 29, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (HK:0124) has released an update.

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited reported a 207.5% surge in revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, driven by increased property sales, yet faced a significant loss of HK$191 million due to fair value losses on investment properties and reduced gains from property disposals. The company’s gross profit fell by 31.1%, reflecting a shift in the profitability of delivered projects compared to the prior year. Despite these challenges, no further impairments were recorded, indicating a stable asset outlook.

For further insights into HK:0124 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.