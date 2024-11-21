News & Insights

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Auditor Resignation

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. (HK:1396) has released an update.

Guangdong – Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. announced the resignation of its auditor, Elite Partners CPA Limited, effective November 21, 2024. The resignation follows a ban by the Ministry of Finance of China on Elite Partners from auditing Mainland enterprises listed outside the Mainland for five years. The company is actively seeking a new auditor and assures that this change will not impact its annual results preparation.

