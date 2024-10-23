News & Insights

Stocks

Guanajuato Silver Suspends Operations After Fatal Accident

October 23, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (TSE:GSVR) has released an update.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. has temporarily suspended operations at its San Ignacio mine in Mexico following a fatal accident involving an employee. The company is cooperating with Mexican authorities to investigate the incident and is committed to implementing additional safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

For further insights into TSE:GSVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.