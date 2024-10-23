Guanajuato Silver Suspends Operations After Fatal Accident

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (TSE:GSVR) has released an update.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. has temporarily suspended operations at its San Ignacio mine in Mexico following a fatal accident involving an employee. The company is cooperating with Mexican authorities to investigate the incident and is committed to implementing additional safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

