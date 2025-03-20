GTO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (Symbol: GTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.13, changing hands as high as $47.33 per share. Invesco Total Return Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.32 per share, with $48.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.20.

